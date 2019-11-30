WuXi to add vaccines to biologics in Ireland

WuXi Biologics’ vaccines division will spend $240 million to build a facility in Dundalk, Ireland. The plant will be located on the same campus as a $390 million biologic drug manufacturing facility that the pharmaceutical services firm announced in 2018. The vaccines plant is expected to bring 200 jobs to the town, near the border with Northern Ireland. The biologics plant, which is scheduled to open in 2021, is set to add 400 jobs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter