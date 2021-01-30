X-Chem acquires chemistry services firm IntelliSyn

X-Chem, a Massachusetts-based firm that provides DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) for drug discovery, has acquired IntelliSyn, a Montreal-based medicinal chemistry services firm, and AviSyn, its US affiliate. X-Chem says its DEL platform allows customers to screen billions of compounds simultaneously against a single biological target. Acquiring IntelliSyn, X-Chem says, will allow it to offer those customers medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis, and process scale-up services.
