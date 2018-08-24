Air Products invests again in gasification in China

Air Products & Chemicals will spend $650 million to build and operate coal gasification and other facilities in Hohhot, China, to support a multi-billion-dollar ethylene glycol project by Jiutai New Material. To open in 2021, the gasification plant will be based on Shell technology that Air Products recently acquired. Air Products has been pushing into the gasification market in China. Last November, the company said it would invest $3.5 billion in a joint venture with Yankuang Group. It earlier announced a similar venture with Lu’An Mining.
