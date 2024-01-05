Aramco, Rongsheng sign more deals

Saudi Aramco and China’s Rongsheng Petrochemical have signed a memorandum of understanding for a new round of deals. Rongsheng plans to acquire a 50% stake in Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery, a facility in Saudi Arabia with capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. Meanwhile, Aramco aims to acquire a stake of up to 50% in Ningbo Zhongjin Petrochemical. Currently a Rongsheng subsidiary, Zhongjin has assets valued at about $5.2 billion. Aramco bought a $3.4 billion stake in Rongsheng in July.
