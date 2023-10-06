Aramco invests in another Chinese firm

Saudi Aramco is in negotiations with the Chinese firm Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong to buy a 10% stake in its subsidiary Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical Industry Group. Shenghong Petrochemical operates an integrated refinery and petrochemical complex, a methanol-to-olefins complex, and a purified terephthalic acid plant in China. Aramco intends to supply Shenghong Petrochemical with crude oil and other feedstocks. In July, Aramco purchased a 10% stake in a larger Chinese petrochemical firm, Rongsheng Petrochemical, for $3.4 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter