Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

Aramco plans $10 billion U.S. push

Company’s Motiva refining arm is considering ethylene and aromatics investments

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 9, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.
Credit: Motiva
Motiva's refinery in Port Arthur,Texas.

In what would amount to a major move into the U.S. chemical business, the oil company Saudi Aramco is considering projects to build ethylene and aromatics complexes in the U.S. at a cost of $8 billion to $10 billion.

Motiva, the company’s U.S. refining arm, signed a preliminary agreement to use ethylene technology from the engineering firm TechnipFMC. It also signed an agreement with the technology firm UOP for aromatics production and extraction technology. It would be used to build a complex making benzene and p-xylene on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“These agreements signal our plans for expansion into petrochemicals,” Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman says. Motiva says it won’t make a final investment decision until 2019.

Aramco is keen on investing in petrochemicals as a new outlet for its vast production of oil as the transportation fuel market matures and, eventually, declines. In Saudi Arabia, the company is considering an “oil-to-chemicals” complex with partner SABIC that would annually make 9 million metric tons of petrochemicals from 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

The agreements covering the U.S. projects were signed in Houston before Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is visiting the U.S. While in Houston, the Saudi leader toured an Aramco R&D center.

Aramco took over Motiva from joint venture partner Shell last year. Motiva operates a refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. In 2012, the firm completed a $10 billion project to double the facility’s capacity, making it the largest refinery in North America.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE