Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

Aramco plans $60 billion petrochemical push

Oil giant plans chemical investments in the U.S., India, and Saudi Arabia

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.
Credit: Motiva
Motiva's refinery in Port Arthur,Texas.

In an effort to plunge deeper into petrochemicals, Saudi Aramco has signed agreements to invest more than $60 billion in oil and chemical projects in the U.S., India, and Saudi Arabia.

In the U.S., the company’s Motiva refining arm signed a preliminary agreement to use ethylene technology from the engineering firm TechnipFMC. Motiva also signed a deal with UOP for aromatics production and extraction technology that would be used to build a benzene and p-xylene complex on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Motiva expects these projects to cost between $8 billion and $10 billion, though it won’t make a final investment decision until 2019.

In India, Aramco signed a memorandum of understanding to build a $44 billion refining and petrochemical complex with partners Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. To be located in Ratnagiri, India, the facility would upgrade 1.2 million barrels of oil per day, making it among the world’s largest refineries. The petrochemical complex would have 18 million metric tons of annual production.

Aramco also signed an agreement with the French oil company Total to build a $5 billion ethylene cracker downstream from a refining joint venture in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The parties also plan to build $4 billion in ethylene derivatives units at the site. They will commence front-end engineering and design later this year.

Aramco, the Saudi national oil company, is keen on investing in petrochemicals as a new outlet for its vast production of oil as the transportation fuel market matures and, eventually, declines.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman observed the signing ceremonies in Houston and Paris. He has made diversification of the Saudi economy a national priority.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Aramco may back third Chinese firm
Saudis claim success at investor conference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National oil companies plunge deeper into chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE