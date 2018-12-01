Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

Aramco pledges $100 billion in chemical investment

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 1, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

The Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco plans to invest $100 billion in chemicals, not including acquisitions, over the next decade, according to CEO Amin H. Nasser, who spoke at the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum in Dubai last week. He told the audience that he believes the future of the oil industry lies in chemicals. “Chemicals alone will represent about one-third of the growth in world oil demand between now and 2030 and nearly half to 2050, ahead of trucks, aviation, and shipping,” Nasser said. In April, Aramco announced $60 billion in projects in Saudi Arabia, the US, and India. The company is also negotiating to acquire compatriot chemical maker Saudi Basic Industries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Aramco, Rongsheng sign more deals
Nova is not for sale, owner says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aramco to buy stake in Reliance’s chemicals and refining business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE