Ascend nylon supplies back to normal

Ascend Performance Materials has lifted its force majeure declaration for nylon 6,6 polymers, compounds, and fibers as well for hexamethylenediamine (HMD), a nylon 6,6 raw material. The company declared force majeure on nylon products last year because of a fire at its Pensacola, Florida, plant and on HMD in January due to weather. Production outages have plagued the nylon 6,6 industry in recent years. Availability of adiponitrile, an intermediate made by only a handful of companies globally, has been particularly constrained.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter