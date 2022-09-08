Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

BASF, Sabic, and Linde to test electric cracker designs

Project will yield world’s largest demonstration of powering ethylene production with renewable energy

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Executives at a kickoff for construction of a chemical plant.
Credit: BASF
From left, Sabic CEO Yousef Al-Benyan, BASF chairman Martin Brudermüller, and Linde Engineering CEO Jürgen Nowick kick off construction of the demonstration plant in Germany.

In a step toward making the petrochemical industry less carbon intensive, BASF, Sabic, and Linde have embarked on the world’s first large-scale demonstration of an electrically heated steam cracker.

Conventional ethylene crackers use fossil fuels, typically natural gas, to heat furnaces to the temperature required—about 850 °C—to crack feedstocks like naphtha into ethylene, propylene, and other basic petrochemicals. The process is energy intensive, generating about 260 million metric tons (t) of carbon dioxide emissions per year globally, nearly 1% of the world’s carbon footprint.

The demonstration unit, to start up next year at BASF’s flagship complex in Ludwigshafen, Germany, will use 6 MW of renewable electricity to produce the heat needed to process 4 t of hydrocarbons per hour. The companies claim that an electrified system could reduce CO2 emissions by at least 90% versus conventional cracking.

BASF will operate the facility. Linde, an engineering firm, will commercialize technologies resulting from the endeavor. The German government is supporting the project with a $15 million grant.

“This project holds huge potential for all the petrochemical industry around the world in our drive for low carbon emitting processes,” Sabic CEO Yousef Al-Benyan says in an announcement.

The firms will test two methods of supplying heat to the reactor: one will run current directly through process tubes, while the other will use radiative heating elements placed around the tubes.

BASF, Sabic, and Linde aren’t the only big chemical names trying to electrify cracking. In June, Dow and Shell started up a small unit in Amsterdam to test an electric cracker system that they hope to be able to retrofit on existing crackers.

Chris Dziedziak, sales and project manager for the Catalyst Group, a technology consulting firm, cautions that beyond proving the technical feasibility of electrified cracking systems lies the expense of renewable electricity. “In terms of the long-term economic feasibility of this, those costs have to come down,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Linde to supply low-carbon hydrogen to Dow’s carbon neutral polyethylene plant
Sabic, BASF, and Linde start electric cracking system
Ethylene start-up Dioxycle raises money
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE