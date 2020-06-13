BASF to close its Erie catalyst plant

BASF will close its Erie, Pennsylvania, catalyst plant by 2021. The facility makes base metal and liquid catalysts of its own design and on a toll basis for third-party customers. Among the products made there are nickel catalysts for petrochemicals, vanadium catalysts for maleic anhydride, and copper-based catalysts for fatty alcohols. The company attributes the closure to market conditions. Some 75 workers will be laid off, and demolition will be completed by mid-2022.
