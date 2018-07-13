Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

BASF is considering a $10 billion investment in China

The German giant may build a new Verbund site in Guangdong, China

by Alex Scott , Alex Tullo
July 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A phot of BASF's joint venture with Sinopec in Nanjing, China.
Credit: BASF
BASF's joint venture with Sinopec in Nanjing, China, was completed in 2005.

BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller has signed a nonbinding agreement with Chinese authorities to build a wholly owned chemical complex in Guangdong, China. The German chemical giant says spending on the new site could reach $10 billion by 2030, making it the largest investment in the company’s history and the biggest in China by a foreign company.

BASF’s project is part of a wave of foreign investments in China totaling $23 billion pledged by various companies in the past week. The catalyst for the proposed investments is China’s removal of a policy requiring foreign manufacturers to form a partnership or joint venture with local Chinese firms.

Petrochemical consulting firm PCI Wood Mackenzie says the policy change could shift investment dollars from other leading petrochemical-producing regions, including North America and the Middle East.

Some 15 rules relating to foreign companies investing in China have been lifted. The European Chamber of Commerce in China, which represents European business, says that the policy shift widens access for foreign investors in several industries but that Chinese law continues to discriminate against foreign firms when it comes to market entry and approval requirements. The chamber estimates that 48 measures limiting foreign investment in China remain in place.

The Chinese policy shift coincides with the country’s escalating trade war with the U.S. (see page 13). Some media outlets claim to have information that trade tensions between Beijing and Washington aided the BASF deal.

Guangdong would be BASF’s seventh site incorporating its Verbund principle of meticulous integration. The installation would have a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker. The preliminary scope of the project includes basic chemicals such as ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, oxo chemicals, propylene oxide, and butadiene. Downstream from these would be ethylene glycol, surfactants, amines, superabsorbent polymers, acrylates, polyols, and performance polymers.

BASF expects to open the first plants in 2026. The firm says Guangdong is home to many of its most important customers in the auto and electronics industries. The company already operates a Verbund complex in Nanjing, China, in partnership with the Chinese firm Sinopec.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shell will sell its Singapore cracker to Chandra Asri and Glencore
Ineos and Sinopec form another venture
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell to invest in Chinese project

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE