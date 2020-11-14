BASF, partners put Indian petrochemical project on hold

Citing economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BASF, Adani Group, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), and Borealis have put on hold a petrochemical complex proposed for Mundra, India. BASF and Adani announced the project, then expected to cost $2.3 billion, in January 2019. It was to have propane dehydrogenation, acrylic acid, acrylic acid derivatives, and 2-ethylhexanol units. Borealis and Adnoc joined later that year with a polypropylene plant. The partners say they also looked into changing the scope of the complex.
