BASF targets India for renewable energy–powered acrylics complex

BASF may build a $2.3 billion acrylics complex in Gujarat, India, with the Adani Group. Before going ahead, the two will undertake a feasibility study for the complex, which would include propane dehydrogenation, glacial acrylic acid, and downstream units to serve India-based auto, construction, and coatings customers now supplied via imports. Plans are to power the complex, in which BASF would hold the majority stake, with renewable energy.
