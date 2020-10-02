‘Blue’ ammonia heads to Japan

Forty metric tons (t) of blue ammonia—so called because CO2 emissions associated with its production are captured—is being shipped from Saudi Arabia to Japan in a demonstration program. The ammonia was produced by the Saudi chemical firm Sabic. The 50 t of captured CO2 will be used in methanol production and enhanced oil recovery. Japanese officials are interested in running power plants on blue ammonia to generate carbon-free electricity.
