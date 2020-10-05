Advertisement

October 5, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

October 5, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 38

Firms bet on engineered microbes to make sustainable cheese and other products from sugar instead of milk

Cover image:Firms bet on engineered microbes to make sustainable cheese and other products from sugar instead of milk 

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 98 | Issue 38
Quote of the Week

“We are all addicted to cheese; it’s the final frontier of alternative protein.”

David Bucca, founder and CEO, Change Foods

Food Ingredients

Can start-ups make us love animal-free dairy?

Firms bet on engineered microbes to make sustainable cheese and other products from sugar instead of milk

Vaccines

The tiny tweak behind COVID-19 vaccines

Prepandemic coronavirus research by Jason McLellan and Barney Graham led to a trick for stabilizing the prefusion form of spike proteins

Infectious disease

Can you get COVID-19 in the bathroom?

Scientists have been studying how toilet flushes spread viruses like SARS-CoV-2 for decades, and they still don’t have clear answers

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Career Ladder: Charles Miller

    This patent lawyer chose a path less traveled, from chemistry to a career advocating for intellectual property causes

  • Reagents

    Pirouetting reactor can run and purify multistep reactions

    Simple system uses centripetal force to organize solutions of different densities for individual reactions

  • Infectious disease

    Regeneron offers early look at COVID-19 antibody cocktail data

    The drug appears to lower viral load in a subset of patients, but its use could be limited

Science Concentrates

Sustainability

Oil companies push into biorefining

French firm Total is latest to convert a fossil fuel refinery to biofuels, but the trend has its limits

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemical Communication

Biochemistry to boost garlic breath and an update to canine COVID-19 detection

 

