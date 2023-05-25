Borealis charters big tanker

The petrochemical maker Borealis has signed a long-term charter agreement with IINO Kaiun Kaisha for the Oceanus Aurora, classified as a very large gas carrier vessel. The ship will carry propane and butane from North America to Borealis’s ethylene crackers and propane dehydrogenation plants in Kallo, Belgium; Stenungsund, Sweden; and Porvoo, Finland. The vessel will be powered by low sulfur fuels and liquefied petroleum gas. It will eventually also be equipped with rotor sails.
