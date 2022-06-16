Braskem Idesa to build ethane terminal in Mexico

Braskem Idesa, the Mexican ethylene and polyethylene joint venture between Brazil’s Braskem and Mexico’s Grupo Idesa, plans to build an ethane import terminal in the Mexican state of Veracruz. The terminal will be co-owned with the Dutch energy infrastructure firm Advario. It will cost $400 million and have the capacity to handle 80,000 barrels of ethane per day, mostly imported from the US. Braskem Idesa’s ethylene cracker has been getting unsteady supplies of ethane from Mexico’s state oil company, Pemex, since it opened in 2016.
