Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

Braskem spars with Pemex over Mexican complex

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

The Mexican state-owned firm Cenagas is cutting off natural gas supplies to Braskem Idesa, an ethylene and polyethylene joint venture in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, controlled by the Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem. Braskem says the cutoff is forcing the venture to halt operations. “Braskem Idesa will take applicable legal measures to protect its rights,” it says. Pemex, the Mexican state-owned oil and gas company, and Braskem have been feuding about supplies of ethane feedstock to the complex, which opened in 2016 with 1 million metric tons per year of ethylene capacity. Pemex has struggled to keep up with supplies, especially given slumping oil and gas production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Braskem has been supplementing Pemex’s ethane with imports from the US. In April, Fitch Ratings downgraded Braskem’s credit rating because of vulnerability in ethane supply. And last month, according to a report in the Cuban publication Prensa Latina, Pemex said it was backing out of its contract with Braskem, largely because of what it sees as overly generous terms granted to the chemical maker by a previous government. Braskem said at the time that it hadn’t been notified of a termination of the contract.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Braskem Idesa to build ethane terminal in Mexico
Nova slows projects due to COVID-19
Shell considers Iran chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE