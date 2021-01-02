Canadian propylene project is shelved

Pembina Pipeline says it has suspended work on a propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plant in Alberta. A joint venture with Petrochemical Industries Company of Kuwait, the project was to cost $4.5 billion and produce about 550,000 metric tons of polypropylene per year. The company blames risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already halted work on the project. Another propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene project in Alberta, spearheaded by Interpipeline, is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter