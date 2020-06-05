Celanese to develop new acrylic acid technology in China

Celanese and two Chinese firms, Southwest Institute of Chemical and Yankuang Lunan Chemical, will build a pilot plant in Tengzhou, China, to test a new route to acrylic acid. Celanese has been developing the acrylic technology with Southwest. It is based on the condensation of acetic acid with formaldehyde rather than on the usual oxidation of propylene. Celanese has been proactive in new uses of acetyl chemistry. From 2014 to 2017 it ran a plant in Nanjing, China, that made ethanol from acetic acid.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter