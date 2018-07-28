Celanese divests ethanol technology to Chinese partner

Celanese has signed a letter of intent to sell a facility in Nanjing, China, that makes ethanol from acetic acid to Chengzhi Shareholding. The 275,000-metric-ton-per-year plant, which uses Celanese’s TCX technology, opened in 2014 but closed last year. The company took a $123 million write-off in 2015 because of “market conditions affecting demand for ethanol and downstream products.” Celanese will contribute the TCX technology to a joint venture with Chengzhi. The two firms hope to get the ethanol plant running again in 2019.
