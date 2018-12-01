Chapman to receive SCI medal

The Society of the Chemical Industry, America Section, will award its SCI Chemical Industry Medal to Neil Chapman, senior vice president of ExxonMobil. Currently, Chapman oversees ExxonMobil’s upstream oil and gas business. But from 2015 to early 2018, he was president of ExxonMobil Chemical. Chapman will receive the medal at a dinner in his honor on March 12, 2019, at Essex House in New York City.
