Chemetry licensing its technology

TechnipFMC and Chemetry are licensing the latter’s propylene oxide technology. Chemetry describes the technology, dubbed eShuttle, as a metal halide ion process that makes propylene oxide from oxygen and propylene without generating chlorine gas or large amounts of waste water. Chemetry says its process consumes 60% less electrical power than the widely practiced chlorohydrin process and can be built at a 25% lower capital cost.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter