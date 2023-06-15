Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Petrochemicals

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Juicing coal

by Manny I. Fox Morone
June 15, 2023
A shiny black chunk of coke with roundish irregular marks in it showing where volatile chemicals escaped out of it as it solidified.
Credit: Christina Thompson

This lustrous carbon coke is what was left of a lump of coal after Christina Thompson was done with it. Thompson, a PhD student at the University of Kentucky, works on ways of converting humble coal to high-performance materials such as carbon fiber and graphite. To make this chunk of carbon coke, her first step was liquefaction, in which she mixed the coal with a petroleum-derived solvent and extracted a solution full of volatile compounds from the bulk material. When Thompson heated the solution at about 400 °C, the volatile chemicals vaporized and escaped from the material, leaving behind these eerie bubbles in the coke as it solidified.

Thompson will finally heat this coke to 2,500 °C to make graphite and test the final material as an anode in lithium-ion batteries. For this project, she used so-called waste coal, which is a by-product of mining that is usually discarded into impoundments because its energy value is too low; these impoundments can pose environmental and safety hazards.

Submitted by Christina Thompson

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

