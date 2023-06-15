Chemistry in Pictures: Juicing coal

This lustrous carbon coke is what was left of a lump of coal after Christina Thompson was done with it. Thompson, a PhD student at the University of Kentucky, works on ways of converting humble coal to high-performance materials such as carbon fiber and graphite. To make this chunk of carbon coke, her first step was liquefaction, in which she mixed the coal with a petroleum-derived solvent and extracted a solution full of volatile compounds from the bulk material. When Thompson heated the solution at about 400 °C, the volatile chemicals vaporized and escaped from the material, leaving behind these eerie bubbles in the coke as it solidified.
Thompson will finally heat this coke to 2,500 °C to make graphite and test the final material as an anode in lithium-ion batteries. For this project, she used so-called waste coal, which is a by-product of mining that is usually discarded into impoundments because its energy value is too low; these impoundments can pose environmental and safety hazards.
Submitted by Christina Thompson
