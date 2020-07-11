Chemours will close its aniline plant

Chemours plans to cease production by the end of the year at its Pascagoula, Mississippi, site, which makes aniline, nitrobenzene, and nonylated diphenylamine lube antioxidant. The aniline business “is not core to our future strategy,” the company says. DuPont acquired the plant as part of the 2002 purchase of ChemFirst and later included it in the spin-off of Chemours. Chemours sold an aniline plant in Beaumont, Texas, to Dow in 2016 and has been supplying Dow from the Pascagoula site.
