Chevron Phillips, QatarEnergy give green light to US cracker

Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy say they are going ahead with a previously proposed project to build an $8.5 billion ethylene cracker and polymer facility in Orange, Texas. The complex will include a cracker with 2.1 million metric tons (t) per year of capacity and two 1 million t high-density polyethylene plants. CPChem says it is targeting 25% lower greenhouse gas emissions than such facilities in the US and Europe. CPChem and QatarEnergy are building a similar complex in Qatar.
