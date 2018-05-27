Chinese firm buys nylon precursor unit

China’s Highsun Holdings Group has agreed to buy most of Fibrant, a joint venture between DSM and CVC Capital Partners that makes caprolactam, the raw material for nylon 6. When the deal is completed, Highsun, a vertically integrated maker of synthetic fibers and textiles, will own Fibrant’s caprolactam plant in Geleen, the Netherlands, and 60% of its plant in Nanjing, China. DSM says it will receive about $235 million from the deal. A Fibrant caprolactam plant recently shut down in Augusta, Ga., is not included in the deal. Terms call for Highsun to continue supplying DSM with 80% of the nylon 6 raw material it needs for its performance materials business. DSM spun off Fibrant in 2015 along with acrylonitrile and composite resin businesses in a deal with CVC that netted $370 million for DSM. At the time, DSM said it wanted to focus on its nutritional ingredients and performance materials businesses. CVC and DSM retain the resin and acrylonitrile businesses.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter