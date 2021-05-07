Emvolon gets backing to make chemicals in engines

The start-up Emvolon has received $1.5 million in seed funding in a financing round led by The Engine, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s venture capital arm. Originating from the work of MIT engineering professor Leslie Bromberg, Emvolon uses repurposed diesel engines to convert natural gas into chemicals such as methanol. The idea is to deploy the tiny chemical plants on sites where natural gas is now being flared. Emvolon says some 150 billion m3 of gas is flared per year.
