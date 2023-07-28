Ethylene start-up Dioxycle raises money

The start-up Dioxycle has raised $17 million in a series A funding round. It will use the funding to further its electrochemical process that converts carbon dioxide emissions and water into ethylene. Lowercarbon Capital and Breakthrough Energy Ventures Europe led the round. Dioxycle claims that its low-temperature electrolyzer will make ethylene at equal or even lower costs than those of conventional production from fossil fuels. The company says the funding will allow it to build on-site demonstration units and industrial prototypes. It aims to commercialize the technology within 5 years.
