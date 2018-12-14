Explosion at ChemChina facility in China kills 23﻿

A vinyl chloride leak at a ChemChina facility in the northern China city of Zhangjiakou caused a huge blast that killed 23. Most victims of the Nov. 28 explosion were sitting in trucks that were waiting outside the factory, run by Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry, a subsidiary of the state-owned firm. In a statement on its website, ChemChina said, “The occurrence of this accident reflects serious problems in our safety management.”
