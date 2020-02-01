Explosion rocks new Sasol plant in Louisiana

Exacerbating problems at Sasol’s beleaguered complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana, an explosion and fire occurred at a new low-density polyethylene plant there. The company says all its workers are safe and accounted for after the Jan. 13 blast. The company is investigating the cause of the incident, which occurred in the high-pressure section of the plant during commissioning. Other sections of the complex, such as the ethylene cracker and ethylene oxide plant, were not affected by the blast and are still operating. The $12.5 billion complex has suffered from delays and cost overruns.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter