Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

ExxonMobil, SABIC announce China projects

3 foreign firms are now hoping to build huge petrochemical complexes in the country

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of a BASF chemical plant.
Credit: BASF
BASF's main China presence today is this petrochemical joint venture in Nanjing.

ExxonMobil and SABIC have both announced plans to build wholly owned petrochemical complexes in coastal southern China. The news comes two months after BASF, another chemical giant, disclosed its own intentions to build a large, integrated chemical complex in southern China.

Scheduled for start-up in 2023, the ExxonMobil project would take shape in Daya Bay, a district of the city of Huizhou in Guangdong province. It would feature an ethylene cracker with a capacity of 1.2 million metric tons per year and downstream polymer facilities. ExxonMobil, which last year said it was considering the project, already operates a petrochemical complex in Fujian province in a joint venture with Saudi Aramco and Sinopec.

More vague are SABIC’s plans to build a petrochemical project somewhere in Fujian in China’s southeast. The idea is to diversify SABIC’s business, a statement noted without providing other details. SABIC already operates, as part of a joint venture with Sinopec, a petrochemical complex in the northern China city of Tianjin.

In July, BASF disclosed plans to invest $10 billion in a chemical complex in Guangdong featuring a 1 million-metric-ton ethylene cracker. One of China’s most affluent provinces, Guangdong is located just north of Hong Kong.

In addition to their close timing, a common thread among the three projects is that they would be wholly owned by foreign firms. In the past, China has protected its petrochemical industry by requiring that a government company such as Sinopec or China National Offshore Oil Corp. own a 50% stake.

“It’s a change in political sentiment, or maybe the bureaucrats no longer see the point of investing in upstream petrochemicals, a business that is less profitable than specialties,” says Kai Pflug, president of the Shanghai-based advisory firm Management Consulting—Chemicals.

The timing of the announcements might be related to the ongoing trade war with the U.S., Pflug says. “Letting these projects move forward is a chance to show that China is nice.” Most international firms, he notes, are seeking to increase their presence in China, which accounts for 40% of the global market for many products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Aramco may back third Chinese firm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos makes major China push through deals with Sinopec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell to invest in Chinese project

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE