ExxonMobil plans a polypropylene plant in Louisiana

ExxonMobil will begin construction later this year on a polypropylene plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It will have 450,000 metric tons per year of capacity for the polymer and start up in 2021. ExxonMobil credits additional feedstock supply on the US Gulf Coast for the expansion. The company is also planning, with Saudi Arabia’s Sabic, an ethylene cracker in San Patricio County, Texas. At its Baytown, Texas, facility, ExxonMobil may soon green-light new plants to make linear α-olefins and its Vistamaxx propylene elastomer.
