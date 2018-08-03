ExxonMobil starts up cracker in Texas

ExxonMobil has turned the key on a 1.5 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker in Baytown, Texas. The cracker, one of several built or being built to take advantage of low-cost shale gas raw material in the U.S., will feed a new polyethylene plant in nearby Mont Belvieu, Texas. ExxonMobil says the plant is its largest chemical investment in the U.S. to date. However, the company has announced a potentially bigger project: a Gulf Coast cracker with the Saudi Arabian firm SABIC that would open after 2023.
