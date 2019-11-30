Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

Former Braskem CEO indicted in US corruption probe

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 30, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of Grubisich at the 2007 NPRA meeting in San Antonio, Texas.
Credit: NPRA
Jose Carlos Grubisich in 2007

Former Braskem CEO Jose Carlos Grubisich has been arrested in New York City and indicted on bribery and money laundering charges in Brooklyn federal court. The charges are related to Brazil’s Operation Car Wash corruption investigation, which ensnared many Brazilian government officials and executives, including ones at Braskem and its parent company, the conglomerate Odebrecht. Grubisich led Braskem in its infancy, from 2002 to 2008, and used it as a vehicle for consolidating Brazil’s petrochemical sector, which had been a hodgepodge of government and privately owned enterprises. According to the indictment, Grubisich presided over a scheme to funnel $250 million from Braskem into offshore shell companies that existed solely to dole out bribes to Brazilian officials. He is also accused of authorizing bribes paid out after he left Braskem to run Odebrecht’s ethanol business. Notably, two officials received $12 million in bribes to help create a naphtha feedstock contract with Petrobras that was favorable to Braskem.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Versalis buys Mossi Ghisolfi’s biobased businesses﻿
Braskem on the hook for $1 billion
Braskem Snared In Corruption Probe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE