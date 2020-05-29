Imtex raises money for olefin separation

The Ontario-based start-up Imtex Membranes has raised $20 million, half of which came from the venture capital arm of the chemical giant Sabic. Imtex has developed a chitosan-based membrane that separates alkenes from alkanes. The firm says the process—tested on a pilot plant that has run for more than 10,000 hours—is more energy efficient and less costly to operate than distillation. It plans to build commercial propylene and mixed C4 facilities in Canada.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter