Indian petrochemical project brings more investors

Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil are joining an initiative of BASF and the Indian conglomerate Adani to build a propylene-based chemical complex in Mundra, Gujarat, India. The project centers on a propane dehydrogenation plant and includes a polypropylene plant based on Borealis’s Borstar technology. Also planned are propylene derivatives such as acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, butanol, and 2-ethylhexanol. The project, possibly powered by wind and solar energy, would cost about $4 billion and start up in 2024. BASF and Adani announced their plans for an acrylics complex in January.
