Ineos to acquire Flint Hills chemical plant

Ineos Enterprises has signed a deal to acquire Flint Hills Resources’ intermediates business, which produces purified isophthalic acid, trimellitic anhydride, and maleic anhydride in Joliet, Ill. “Ineos has a track record of acquiring businesses that are no longer core to their previous owners,” Ineos Enterprises CEO Ashley Reed says. Flint Hills, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, acquired the business from BP in 2004.
