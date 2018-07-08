Advertisement

Petrochemicals

Ineos to build first European cracker in 20 years

by Michael McCoy
July 8, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 28
The British chemical maker Ineos plans to build what it says will be the first European ethylene cracker in more than 20 years. Part of an aggressive plan by Ineos to invest in European manufacturing, the cracker will complement two European projects that the company announced a year ago: a propane dehydrogenation plant and the expansion of existing ethylene crackers in Scotland and Norway. The company says the new cracker and propane dehydrogenation plants will together cost more than $3 billion. The raw material for the new facilities will be shale-derived natural gas liquids imported from the U.S., some of it on vessels that Ineos had built for the purpose. The location of the plants, likely the coast of northwest Europe, will be determined soon, Ineos says, and the projects should be completed within four years. “This is the largest investment to be made in the European chemical sector for a generation,” Ineos founder and chairman Jim Ratcliffe says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

