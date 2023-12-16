Ineos to buy LyondellBasell’s EO business

LyondellBasell Industries has agreed to sell its ethylene oxide (EO) and derivatives business to Ineos for $700 million. The unit consists of a plant in Bayport, Texas, with an annual capacity to make 420,000 metric tons of EO, as well as derivatives such as ethylene glycol and glycol ethers. The business is not a strategic one for LyondellBasell and generates only about 1% of its earnings. Ineos makes ethylene oxide and derivatives in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, and sees the Bayport facility as its entry point into the US market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter