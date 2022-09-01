Ineos to buy Mitsui phenol complex

Ineos Phenol is buying Mitsui Chemicals’ phenol complex on Jurong Island, Singapore, for $330 million. The facility has overall capacity of about 1 million metric tons per year for cumene, phenol, acetone, α-methylstyrene, and bisphenol A. It generates annual sales of over $750 million. Ineos Phenol says it is the world’s largest producer of phenol and acetone; it operates plants in Germany, Belgium, and the US.
