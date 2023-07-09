Ineos to buy TotalEnergies’ interest in cracker

Ineos is buying out TotalEnergies’ 50% interest in a petrochemical complex in Lavéra, France. The site Ineos will gain sole ownership of an ethylene cracker with 720,000 metric tons (t) per year of capacity, one of Europe’s largest ethylene units. Ineos had been the site’s main customer. At Lavéra, Ineos has been producing ethylene derivatives such as polyethylene and ethylene oxide. Also included in the deal is an aromatics business with 270,000 t of capacity and Total’s stake in Appryl, a polypropylene joint venture. Ineos will also buy a section of an ethylene pipeline that runs between Lavéra and Lyon.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter