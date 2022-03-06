Ineos expands PTA capacity in Indonesia

Ineos has completed a modernization of its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant in Merak, Indonesia. The company installed a bigger oxidation reactor, reconfigured the reactor’s heat recovery system, and revamped an air compressor. The project reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 15% while increasing capacity by the same amount. Ineos acquired the facility in 2021 as part of its $5 billion purchase of BP’s petrochemical business.
