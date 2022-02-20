Advertisement

Petrochemicals

Ineos launches large ethane ship

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 7
A photo of Ineos' new ethane vessel.
Credit: Ineos
Ineos's new ethane carrier, the Pacific Ineos Belstaff, is named after the firm's Belstaff line of clothing.

Ineos has launched its largest ethane carrier, the Pacific Ineos Belstaff. The vessel is 230 m long and can carry 99,000 m3 of the petrochemical feedstock. Ineos now has a fleet of three large vessels designed to transport ethane across the Atlantic and Pacific and eight smaller ships that have been running ethane from the US to Europe for over 5 years. The British chemical company will launch another large ship later this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

