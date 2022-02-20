Ineos launches large ethane ship

Ineos has launched its largest ethane carrier, the Pacific Ineos Belstaff. The vessel is 230 m long and can carry 99,000 m3 of the petrochemical feedstock. Ineos now has a fleet of three large vessels designed to transport ethane across the Atlantic and Pacific and eight smaller ships that have been running ethane from the US to Europe for over 5 years. The British chemical company will launch another large ship later this year.
