JM and Transform eye vinyl chloride route

Johnson Matthey is working with the Florida start-up Transform Materials on an acetylene-based route to vinyl chloride that circumvents the environmentally burdensome carbide process. Transform is developing a microwave-generated plasma technology that can convert hydrocarbons into acetylene and hydrogen. It plans to demonstrate the technology at a plant in Japan with the chemical maker Denka. Acetylene is often made via the hydrolysis of calcium carbide, which is itself made from coal and limestone. Converting acetylene into vinyl chloride can involve a mercury-based catalyst, but JM has one that is mercury-free.
