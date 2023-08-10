Japanese firms developing microwave cracking

The Japanese firms Mitsui Chemicals, Microwave Chemical, and Chiyoda are collaborating on a new electrical route to ethylene. Microwave Chemical is developing a process, using microwave radiation, to heat naphtha to the high temperatures required for cracking. Chiyoda will combine the microwave technology with a catalytic cracking process it is researching. Mitsui is a major petrochemical maker. Conventional plants use hydrocarbon-fueled furnaces to generate heat and are responsible for more than 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year in Japan, the companies say.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter