Japanese firms to try ammonia as petrochemical plant fuel

Mitsui Chemicals and three other Japanese firms are embarking on a pilot project to use ammonia instead of methane as a fuel in petrochemical crackers. The 10-year trial, to take place in Chiba, Japan, will be funded by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization. The firms say their goal is to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions generated by combustion in crackers “virtually to zero.”
