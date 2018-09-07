KKR makes another Asian purchase

The private equity firm KKR is acquiring the petrochemicals business of the Indian polyester producer JBF Industries. The main asset involved is a plant JBF is building in Mangalore, India, to make purified terephthalic acid, a polyester raw material. As part of the deal, KKR will assume $465 million in JBF debt. KKR has owned a 20% stake in JBF since 2015. In July, KKR inked an agreement to acquire the Taiwanese elastomer producer LCY Chemical for $1.5 billion.
