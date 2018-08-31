Koch to join methanol project﻿﻿﻿

Koch Methanol, which operates under the fertilizer arm of Koch Industries, has agreed to purchase a minority interest in a methanol project the Chinese firm Yuhuang Chemical is building in St. James Parish, La. The methanol plant, which will cost $1.9 billion to build and have 1.7 million metric tons of annual capacity, has been under construction for a year and will be completed in 2020. Koch will have off-take rights for output from the plant and will build and operate a methanol terminal. Yuhuang originally announced plans for the facility in 2014.
